Era Swap (ES) Price Hits $0.0292

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, Era Swap has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Era Swap has a total market cap of $574,303.76 and approximately $780,411.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap token can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00048715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.64 or 0.03957253 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00061875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035890 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011363 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011496 BTC.

About Era Swap

Era Swap is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,647,166 tokens. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life.

Era Swap Token Trading

Era Swap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

