Ether Zero Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, EXX, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $94,535.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.43 or 0.02409307 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00074556 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 211,355,596 coins and its circulating supply is 169,326,183 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Cryptopia, EXX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

