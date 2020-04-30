EURBASE 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,541.00 (EBASE)

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One EURBASE token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00012444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EURBASE has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $1,541.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EURBASE has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00059910 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00409221 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001070 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006151 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EURBASE Token Profile

EBASE is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,882,211 tokens. EURBASE’s official website is eurbase.com. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c.

EURBASE Token Trading

EURBASE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EURBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

