EvenCoin (EVN) Price Up 10% Over Last Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $356,957.86 and approximately $589,123.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00401656 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001073 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006157 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012407 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001191 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

