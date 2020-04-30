Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,052 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

