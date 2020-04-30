EXMR Market Capitalization Reaches $36.20 Million (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the dollar. EXMR has a total market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can currently be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000898 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org.

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

