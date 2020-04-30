Extremely Negative News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Share Price

News stories about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a coverage optimism score of -4.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Tuesday Morning stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 36,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,765. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $324.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.23 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. Analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tuesday Morning from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

