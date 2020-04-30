Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,783 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 94,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 18,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,282,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,252,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $80.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

