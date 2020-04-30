Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $260.00 at Nomura

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Nomura from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $10.16 on Thursday, hitting $204.35. 46,156,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,467,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $579.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.36 and a 200 day moving average of $193.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $552,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $17,250,569 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Facebook by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after buying an additional 781,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.