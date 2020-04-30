Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading Up 91% This Week

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $36,560.67 and approximately $43.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded up 91% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.34 or 0.03958504 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00061090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035577 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010643 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

