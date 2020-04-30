Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 96,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,964 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRGI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of FRGI opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $169.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.70. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.