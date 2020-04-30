Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,264. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.72. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

