Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $13.20 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,201 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,824,000 after buying an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,619,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,072,146. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $164.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average is $146.32.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

