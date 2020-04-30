Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 64.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 86.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,457 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.18. 2,036,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,931. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.