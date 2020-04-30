Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 23,086 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,086 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,964,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,877,982. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56.

