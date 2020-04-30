Financial Analysis: Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) & American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Portland General Electric pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and American Electric Power has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and American Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 10.46% 8.65% 2.71% American Electric Power 12.34% 10.67% 2.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of American Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Portland General Electric and American Electric Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.12 billion 1.97 $214.00 million $2.39 19.58 American Electric Power $15.56 billion 2.64 $1.92 billion $4.24 19.61

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. Portland General Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Portland General Electric and American Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 1 5 2 0 2.13 American Electric Power 1 3 13 0 2.71

Portland General Electric currently has a consensus target price of $52.43, suggesting a potential upside of 12.05%. American Electric Power has a consensus target price of $97.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.97%. Given American Electric Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Electric Power is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Summary

American Electric Power beats Portland General Electric on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,627 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 885,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 3,664 railcars, 468 barges, 9 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

