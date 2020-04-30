First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,911,000 after purchasing an additional 354,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,483,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,089. The company has a market capitalization of $115.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In related news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

