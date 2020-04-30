First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.21 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ FSFG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSFG shares. TheStreet cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

