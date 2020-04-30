First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,968 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,130,000 after buying an additional 315,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,619,000 after purchasing an additional 159,006 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $2,782,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at $2,551,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.1% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 462,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 77,260 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $25.73. 361,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,353. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $32.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

