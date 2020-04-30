First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First United had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of FUNC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.35. 2,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,655. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $101.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First United has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Get First United alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FUNC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of First United from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.