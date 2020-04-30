Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $104.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

