Flash Hits Market Cap of $5.49 Million (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. Flash has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $46.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.23 or 0.02375463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00193768 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00062048 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

