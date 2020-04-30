FLETA (FLETA) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.85 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, FLETA has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One FLETA token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. FLETA has a market cap of $3.85 million and $3.57 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.23 or 0.02375463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00193768 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00062048 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,551,885 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain.

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

