FlypMe (FYP) Price Up 51.7% This Week

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $201,613.27 and $2,992.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 51.7% higher against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.70 or 0.02388340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00197478 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062132 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00043005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

