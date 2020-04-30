Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,706. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Forescout Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $212,753.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,350.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $123,336.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,194.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,969 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $20,081,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $11,318,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

