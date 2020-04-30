Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $4,417,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Frontline by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Frontline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Shares of FRO stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.36. 4,241,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,301. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.86 million. Frontline had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRO. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DNB Markets cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.