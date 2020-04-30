FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.44. 2,013,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,120. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,328 shares in the company, valued at $525,257.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

