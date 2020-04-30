FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of NEM traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,643,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,227,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.08. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 255,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,652,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,980,000 after acquiring an additional 341,515 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $174,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,635,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,291.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,938 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

