FY2020 Earnings Estimate for People Corp (CVE:PEO) Issued By National Bank Financial

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of People in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for People’s FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on People from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded People from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of CVE:PEO remained flat at $C$9.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,893. The company has a market cap of $680.32 million and a PE ratio of -145.16. People has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About People

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

