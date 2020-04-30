FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Servicemaster Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SERV. Morgan Stanley upgraded Servicemaster Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Servicemaster Global stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,508. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.63. Servicemaster Global has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Servicemaster Global by 112.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,456,000.

In other news, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. Also, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney bought 5,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $546,786.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

