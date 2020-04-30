FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Tetra Tech, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tetra Tech in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

TTEK has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $7.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.28. 1,070,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,264. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $833,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $10,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $577,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,357,115 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.