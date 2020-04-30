FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) Issued By Cormark

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) – Cormark lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Trisura Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.57. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

TSE TSU traded down C$0.37 on Thursday, hitting C$40.68. 4,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$26.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.50. The company has a market cap of $323.17 million and a PE ratio of 59.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.60.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$33.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,657,188.33.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

