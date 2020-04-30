FY2020 Earnings Forecast for National Australia Bank Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Australia Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

NABZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NABZY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,198. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.16%.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.