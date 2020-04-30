FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Limited Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$13.60 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.96.

TSE FM traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.50. 4,979,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,438. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$4.71 and a one year high of C$14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.68.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.98%.

First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

