FY2020 EPS Estimates for IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Decreased by Analyst

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMPINJ in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.66) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.37). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for IMPINJ’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on IMPINJ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IMPINJ from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.46. The stock had a trading volume of 489,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,394. The company has a market cap of $525.55 million, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson purchased 48,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $889,685.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,570.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,485 shares of company stock worth $2,082,700 and sold 23,044 shares worth $586,220. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 1st quarter worth about $1,051,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of IMPINJ by 272.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 279,205 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of IMPINJ by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in IMPINJ by 11,364.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

