FY2020 EPS Estimates for MYR Group Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MYR Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of MYR Group from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ MYRG traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $30.00. 373,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,669. The company has a market cap of $462.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.73. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1,180.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.