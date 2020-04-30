FY2020 EPS Estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Lowered by Analyst (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get NEWMONT GOLD-TS alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGT. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS stock traded down C$3.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$82.92. 189,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,504. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a twelve month low of C$40.01 and a twelve month high of C$90.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.43.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.10 billion.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.