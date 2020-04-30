FY2020 EPS Estimates for People Corp (CVE:PEO) Increased by Analyst

People Corp (CVE:PEO) – Cormark increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of People in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for People’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEO. National Bank Financial raised their price target on People from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded People from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on People from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday.

People stock remained flat at $C$9.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.24. People has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.00.

People Corporation

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

