FY2020 EPS Estimates for Primoris Services Corp Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Primoris Services in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $15.61. 230,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,254.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.