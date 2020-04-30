FY2020 EPS Estimates for Quanta Services Inc Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quanta Services in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.53. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Quanta Services stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.36. 2,081,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,306. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,246.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after acquiring an additional 621,357 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 19,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 231,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.