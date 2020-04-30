FY2020 EPS Estimates for SOUTH32 LTD/S Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SOUTH32 LTD/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

SOUTH32 LTD/S stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.27. 55,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

