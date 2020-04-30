FY2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,114,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,155,522. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

