FY2020 EPS Estimates for Stora Enso Oyj Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.66. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEOAY. ValuEngine downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. 30,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

