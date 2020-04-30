FY2020 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Reduced by Analyst

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the electronics maker will earn $3.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TEL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.19.

NYSE TEL traded down $4.94 on Thursday, hitting $73.44. 169,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.00%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

