FY2020 EPS Estimates for Team, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Team in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($1.18) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of Team from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of Team stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.17. The company had a trading volume of 855,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $169.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Team has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Team by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,285,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Team by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Team by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 387,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Team by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Team by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter.

In other Team news, CEO Amerino Gatti bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $95,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,786.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

