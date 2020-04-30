FY2020 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.