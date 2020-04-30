FY2020 EPS Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Raised by Analyst

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of USPH stock traded up $8.43 on Thursday, hitting $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.37.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.71 per share, with a total value of $201,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,960. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

