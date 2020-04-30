FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc Raised by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WING. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

NASDAQ:WING traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.27. The stock had a trading volume of 648,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,294. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $120.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.71, a PEG ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

