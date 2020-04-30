Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GRMN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.80.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.16. 1,447,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,079. Garmin has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4,403.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,889,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $556,544,000 after buying an additional 10,647,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,422,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Garmin by 5,916.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,423 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Garmin by 8,318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,257,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,578 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Garmin by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,228,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,778 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

