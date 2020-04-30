GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLOP. Citigroup cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $7.03 on Thursday. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.84.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth $80,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $28,823,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $1,839,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

